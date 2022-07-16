Lane Cole Basham

Lane Cole Basham, 27, of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Memorial services are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.

Lane was born on Jan. 3, 1995, in Paris, Texas.

He graduated from North Lamar High School and was employed by SOLV Energy.

His grandmother, Elizabeth Basham, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his father, Brent Basham and wife, Andrea; his mother, Angela Ward and husband, Russell; the mother of his children, Courtney Young; his children, Olivia Young, Jasper Young, and Willa Basham; his grandparents, Billy Basham, Jackie Vanderburg and Glenda Smallwood; two brothers, Ashton Basham and Christopher Basham; a step-brother, Rob Ward; uncles, Brian Vanderburg and Jackie Vanderburg; and aunts, Jackie Dulaney and husband, Terry and Leslie Young; along with a host of friends.

