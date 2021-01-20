Bobby Randall, 76, of Paris entered eternal rest on Jan. 15, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Reeds Prairie Cemetery. The Rev. Dee Randall will serve as eulogist. Arrangements by Maxey Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
