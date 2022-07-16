Misty Lynn Hargan, 60, of Reno, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Medical City of Plano.
A funeral service has been set for Monday, July 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Dustin May officiating. A private burial will be held at Providence Cemetery. No formal visitation has been set.
Misty is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary Hargan; sons, Shaun Hargan and wife, Tracy, Ryan Hargan; grandchildren, Jaden Hargan, Taylor Hargan and Paitun Hargan; brother, Doug Bostick; aunt and uncle, Carolyn and Jackie Davis; mother-in-law, Glenda Coble.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Shirley Butler.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hargan family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.