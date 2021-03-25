Paris police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1800 block of West Henderson Street at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday. Xavier Desjuan Hall, 30, was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant on an aggravated robbery conviction. Hall was found to be in possession of two firearms and suspected marijuana.
Hall was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Search warrant leads to two arrests for drugs
Brandon Demond Kennon Barry, 31, of Paris, was arrested at his residence in the 200 block of Stone Avenue on a felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams.
Paris police executed a search warrant of his residence at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday because an ongoing investigation and found Barry in possession of dangerous prescription drugs, suspected marijuana and a handgun. Barry is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Also arrested at the residence was 27-year-old Zakoya Tajreonia Flowers. Flowers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana.
Flowers and Barry were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Woman jailed after throwing knife at husband
At 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Paris police arrested Amy Denise Reaves, 48, of Paris, at her residence after officers responded to a disturbance. It was reported that during an argument, Reaves threw a kitchen knife at her husband.
Reaves was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 56 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
