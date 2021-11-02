Voting Ballot
Stock Photo

Today is Election Day for this year’s proposed constitutional amendments, of which there are eight. 

Lamar County will have four polling locations open until 7 p.m., according to the Lamar County Elections Office. Polling locations include: 

Precinct 1: Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris; 

Precinct 2: Oak Park United Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St. in Paris; 

Precinct 3: Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave. in Paris; and, 

Precinct 4: Paris Golf and Country Club, 5335 FM 195 in Paris.

Fannin County

Fannin County will have seven polling locations open until 7 p.m., according to the county’s elections office. They include: 

Precincts 1, 9 and 18: Roy V. Floyd Community Center, 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham; 

Precincts 4 and 6: First Presbyterian Church, 821 N. Center St. in Bonham; 

Precincts 5 and 12: First Baptist Church, 4063 N. FM 273 in Ivanhoe; 

Precincts 10 and 13: First Baptist Church, 230 2nd St. in Trenton; 

Precincts 7 and 11: Leonard City Hall, 111 W. Collins in Leonard; 

Precincts 2 and 15: First Baptist Church, 207 S. Ashford St. in Savoy; and, 

Precincts 3, 16 and 19: Lyday Hall, 540 6th St. in Honey Grove.

Red River County

Red River County will have 10 polling locations open until 7 p.m., according to its elections office. Clarksville ISD voters also will be voting on a $16.8 million school improvement bond. Polling locations include: 

Precincts 1, 7 and 11: Lone Star Methodist Church, 5960 Highway 37 S in Clarksville; 

Precinct 2: First Baptist Church, 1501 Highway 82 Bypass in Clarksville; 

Precincts 3, 20 and 24: Red River County Library, 315 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville; 

Precincts 4 and 31: Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St. in Clarksville; 

Precincts 5, 9 and 10: Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. NW in Bogata; 

Precincts 13 and 14: First Baptist Church, 275 W. Garner St. in Detroit; 

Precincts 17 and 18: Leesville Baptist Church 11474 FM 195 in Bagwell; 

Precincts 27 and 30: Avery Methodist Church, 390 W. Alabama in Avery; and, 

Precincts 28 and 29: Boxelder Methodist Church, 9367 FM 445 in Annona.

Delta County

For Delta County polling locations, call 903-395-4400.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

