Precinct 4: Paris Golf and Country Club, 5335 FM 195 in Paris.
Fannin County
Fannin County will have seven polling locations open until 7 p.m., according to the county’s elections office. They include:
Precincts 1, 9 and 18: Roy V. Floyd Community Center, 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham;
Precincts 4 and 6: First Presbyterian Church, 821 N. Center St. in Bonham;
Precincts 5 and 12: First Baptist Church, 4063 N. FM 273 in Ivanhoe;
Precincts 10 and 13: First Baptist Church, 230 2nd St. in Trenton;
Precincts 7 and 11: Leonard City Hall, 111 W. Collins in Leonard;
Precincts 2 and 15: First Baptist Church, 207 S. Ashford St. in Savoy; and,
Precincts 3, 16 and 19: Lyday Hall, 540 6th St. in Honey Grove.
Red River County
Red River County will have 10 polling locations open until 7 p.m., according to its elections office. Clarksville ISD voters also will be voting on a $16.8 million school improvement bond. Polling locations include:
Precincts 1, 7 and 11: Lone Star Methodist Church, 5960 Highway 37 S in Clarksville;
Precinct 2: First Baptist Church, 1501 Highway 82 Bypass in Clarksville;
Precincts 3, 20 and 24: Red River County Library, 315 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville;
Precincts 4 and 31: Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St. in Clarksville;
Precincts 5, 9 and 10: Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. NW in Bogata;
Precincts 13 and 14: First Baptist Church, 275 W. Garner St. in Detroit;
Precincts 17 and 18: Leesville Baptist Church 11474 FM 195 in Bagwell;
Precincts 27 and 30: Avery Methodist Church, 390 W. Alabama in Avery; and,
Precincts 28 and 29: Boxelder Methodist Church, 9367 FM 445 in Annona.
Delta County
For Delta County polling locations, call 903-395-4400.
