Covid-19 has claimed the lives of three more Lamar County residents, the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported Tuesday, increasing the number of local deaths to 21.
Records show a 72-year-old man and two women ages 82 and 88 lost their battle against the infection that has killed more than 9,000 Texans as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The local health district also reported 22 more confirmed Covid-19 cases Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing Lamar County’s total case count to 708 since testing began in March. Of those, 513 are considered recovered while 31 were confirmed through antibody tests. The county’s active case count rose to 143 on Wednesday, a two-week high, according to the district’s data.
Of the new cases, 14 were confirmed with PCR testing while eight were confirmed with antigen testing. PCR confirmations included nine males ages 6 to 61 and five females ages 1 to 67. Antigen results included the tests of five males ages 3 to 74 and three women ages 30 to 73.
Covid-19 has infected more women than men in Lamar County, and it has impacted women between the ages of 20 and 29 the most, the data shows. The top three most impacted groups by age and gender are women 20 to 29 with 87 cases, women 30 to 39 with 71 cases and women 40 to 49 with 66 cases. The most impacted male group is 50- to 59-year-old men with 64 cases. That is the only age group in which more men have been infected than women, the data shows. In total, 427 women have tested positive for Covid-19 to 281 men.
The top three most impacted age groups for men and women combined are those age 20 to 29 with 142 cases, 50 to 59 with 120 cases and 30 to 39 with 113 cases.
Cases by age and gender include:
0-9: 9 males, 10 females
10-19: 17 males, 27 females
20-29: 55 males, 87 females
30-39: 42 males, 71 females
40-49: 28 males, 66 females
50-59: 64 males, 56 females
60-69: 37 males, 43 females
70-79: 16 males, 34 females
80-plus: 13 males, 33 females
The largest majority of cases, 64.34% are inside Paris city limits, with another 19.02% just outside Paris city limits, the data shows. Chicota is the only community without a recorded case of Covid-19, while Arthur City, Cunningham, Deport and Petty each have less than 1% of cases. Powderly has 3.49% of cases while Sumner has 2.85%, Blossom has 2.22%, Brookston has 2.06%, and Roxton and Pattonville each have 1.9%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.