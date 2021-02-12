Brenda Jo Allison

The world lost a dynamic soul on Jan. 25, 2021. Surrounded by her family at her home in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma she went to be with our Father in heaven.
Born to her parents, Bobby and Margie Stillwell on April 25, 1955 in Paris, Texas, she was the oldest of six children.
Even at an early age her feisty, fun-loving and protective personality was enigmatic! She loved her parents and was especially protective of her siblings, Linda, Lane, Donna, Rhonda and Michael.
One day when she was five years old, she and her sister were walking home from school when a man tried to get them in his car with candy. She threw rocks and busted his window causing him to flee. This was one of many times her strong spirit shined.
Brenda excelled at everything she put her mind to. No one ever had to guess what was on her mind because she was sure to let everyone know. It never mattered a person’s race, social status or success. She treated everyone the same on the content of their character and had many friends.
After her first marriage ended, she found herself moving back to Texas with her baby in arms to start a new life. Little did Bob Allison from Reno, Texas know that a petite feisty blonde with a baby boy would steal his heart. After dating two years, Bob forever changed their last name to Allison on Sept. 11, 1976. A marriage made in heaven their little family grew to three children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She devoted her life to her family as a homemaker. Although being a wife and mother was her most valued achievement, she earned her Associate in Nursing along the way. Brenda never thought her value was in degrees or money, but always knew her value came from Christ and her family.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 45 years; and her children, son, Bobby Allison and wife, Danetta, their children, Josh, Jake and Alaina and her children, Delilah, Jr. and JJ; son Jesse Allison and wife, Kaletta, their children, Austin Allison and his fiancé, Heather Pelt and their son, Reidan, Ethan, Jackson, Kaden and Maxton; daughter, Casie Smith and husband, Terrence and their children, Morgan Allison and his fiancé, Lauren Frazier, Joseph and Emma.
She was lovingly called by many names, but Brenda Wayne, Mom and Nana were the most popular. There is no doubt God placed her exactly where she needed to be in life, to mold the spirited soul he created into a pearl. Everyone’s favorite aunt, she was spunky, outspoken and bubbly. What a combination! She was the keeper of snacks and never failed in providing a warm loving home. Oh, how she will be painfully missed in our lives, but forever rejoiced in heaven. We love and miss you terribly Brenda Wayne, Mom, Nana. The 3rd rock will be awfully dull without you, but we’re all counting the days we can all be reunited in Glory. Love you bunches and gobs.
Family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
