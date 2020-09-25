Deborah Ann Seiferman Anderson, 66, of Reno, died at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with Dr. Danny Moody and the Rev. Mike Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday beginning at 1 p.m at the funeral Home.
Debbie was born on July 6, 1954, in Paris, to Joel S. and Sara Caffee Seiferman.
She was a 1972 graduate of Paris High School and received her BA degree from East Texas State University.
Debbie married Warren Eugene “Gene” Anderson on Dec. 29, 1972 at Deshong Chapel in Paris. She had worked as secretary to the pastor at First Baptist Church under Dr. Sid Young. She was a member of East Paris Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Gene Anderson, of Reno; her sister, Nancy Holmes and husband, Lanny, of Paris; nieces and nephews, Christopher Holmes, of Little Elm, Sara Holmes, of Paris, Charrie, Carrie and Zach Seiferman, all of Indiana, Katrina Sims, of Dallas and Patty Anderson, of Blossom; brother-in-law, Danny Anderson and wife, Brenda, of Blossom; and sister-in-law, Peggy Butler and husband, Earl, of Pattonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Walter and Peggy Anderson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Marc White, Stephen Walker, Todd Varner, Mark Felts, Mark Cunningham and Grayson Path. Listed as honorary pallbearers are Bill Kennedy, Sam Harrison and Michael Julian.
Online condolences may be made to the Anderson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
