Nine new Covid-19 cases reported today by Paris/Lamar County Health District brings the total coronavirus cases to 907 in Lamar County since reporting began. There are 187 active cases in the county, and 660 positive cases have recovered.
Of today's nine cases, eight are female, ages 24, 30, 42, 53, 60 and 65, and one is a male, age 53.
There have been 24 Covid-19 related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.