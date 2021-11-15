Paris police responded to an assault in the 100 block of 11th Street NE at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old complainant reported she and her husband had an argument, and her husband had choked her. The 28-year-old Paris man was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. He was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating home burglaries
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2100 block of Plum Street at 2:02 p.m. Friday. The owner reported no one had lived there for about four months, and when they checked on it, they found someone had entered the home and stolen some computer equipment. The incident is under investigation.
At 3:46 p.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a home burglary and met with the complainant in the 2400 block of East Cherry Street. The complainant reported that sometime between the time he left for work and his return, someone entered his home through a back window and stole two expensive guitars. The investigation continues.
At 11:03 a.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 100 block of 8th Street NE. The complainants reported someone had broken the window out of the back door to gain entry and had stolen two cameras. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 800 block of West Austin Street at 3:47 p.m. Sunday. The report indicated someone had burglarized the home while the owner was away. The incident is under investigation.
Stolen car recovered in Paris
Paris Police responded to a car theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of George Wright Homes at 8:32 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported someone had stolen his 1997 Mercury. The vehicle was later recovered at Booker T Washington Homes. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 222 calls for service and arrested eight people during the weekend.
