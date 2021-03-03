Donna Joyce Jones peacefully passed from this life at the age of 74 on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at her home in Thornton, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held on March 6 at 1:30 pm, at Brighton Church of Christ, in Brighton, Colorado, with Sam Dilbeck officiating.
Donna was born in Beaumont, Texas on Aug. 20, 1946, to James Donald and Norma Neuville McLaughlin.
She attended and graduated from Paris High School, where she spent her time as an accompanist for the school choir, was a member of the National Honor Society and was the principal organist for the Central Presbyterian Church in Paris. Donna attended Abilene Christian University where she graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education. She married her high school sweetheart, Reid Jones, on Dec 29, 1965 and began to build her family in Dallas, Texas before moving to La Junta, Colorado in 1977.
Teaching was always a talent and passion for Donna, and she began teaching music at La Junta Junior High School in 1984. In Jan. of 1987 she found her professional calling as an instructor for the Bueno-HEP GED program for Colorado University. Her 22-year career with the University impacted numerous lives, resulting in over 3,000 students acquiring their GED.
A talented and gifted musician, Donna also spent over 30 years serving as a music director and piano accompanist for La Junta Children’s Theatre, Picketwire Center for the Performing Arts and Backstory Theatre Company out of Broomfield Colorado.
Donna’s true calling was found in serving her Lord and Savior. A faithful member of the church of Christ, Donna spent many years teaching, serving and loving the congregations of which she was a part. Always with a smile on her face, Donna was a welcoming spirit who always encouraged those around her. She loved her family deeply and found great joy in her four children and five grandchildren. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded
by family, watching her grandchildren play together.
She is survived by her husband, Reid Jones; four children, Steven Jones, of Arvada, Colorado, Mark Jones, of Thornton, Colorado, Brad (Leah) Jones, of Gig Harbor, Washington and Jennifer (Anthoney) Sandoval, of Thornton, Colorado; five grandchildren, Reid, Tate and Paige Jones, of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Isabella and Sophie Sandoval, of Thornton, Colorado; one sister, Brenda (Bobby) Anthony, of Paris, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the Brighton church of Christ in Brighton, Colorado.
