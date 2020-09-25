Bettye Jean Price, 84, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, (Bettye’s 85th birthday) at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating.
Mrs. Price, the daughter of Henry Lee “Buster” Maynard and Exie McCann Maynard, was born on Oct. 9, 1935, in Paris.
She graduated from Paris High School. After graduating she lived in Dallas and worked at First National Bank. While living in Dallas her favorite pastime was ballroom dancing.
In 1960, she married Charles Fleming “Bill” Price, and from this union there were born three children.
When her children were in grade school, Bettye enrolled at East Texas State University and received her Bachelor of Science Degree with a minor in English. She taught Physical Education at Akin Elementary School for 15 years and then fifth grade Language Arts and English until her retirement in 2004. Bettye taught swimming lessons for many years and enjoyed tennis in her younger days. She was in a music club, bridge club, and on a bowling team. Bill and Bettye were avid square dancers until his health failed.
Bettye was a member of Central Presbyterian Church and loved reading her devotionals and Bible daily. She was a volunteer for the Crisis Hotline to help people in need.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Lee “Buster” Maynard; her mother, Exie Price; her husband, Bill, in 2008; a son, Charles Todd Price; a brother, Chad Fleming; sister, Sharel Price; a niece, Melinda Burleson; a sister-in-law, Martha Robinson and her husband, Lee.
Survivors include two daughters, Penny Cox and husband, Scott and Tammy Price, all of Paris; a brother, Larry Maynard and wife, Sandra and their daughters, Kim, Misty, Courtnie and Kelly and their families; a half-brother, Timmy Price and wife, Sharon; nephews and nieces, Shane Burleson and husband, Paul, Sheila Burleson and her children, Carrie, Haven and Rustin and Bill Robinson and Valerie Robinson Dunagan; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
