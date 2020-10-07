Officer Robert Dewayne Milton, 54, of Paris entered eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Baylor Scott White Health Hospital.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Paris Junior High Weger Auditorium, with the Rev. Billy Shepherd serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Officer Robert Milton was born on Nov. 18, 1965, to the parentage of the late Thomas Milton and Deloris Prince.
In 1985, he graduated from Paris High School where he had played football. He served as a trustee and deacon at Olive Branch Baptist Church.
After 27 years and two months, he retired from the Paris Police Department, on July 7, 2017. Officer Milton has served the community and the police department, beginning as a volunteer position and then the Paris Police Reserve in May of 1990, and was hired by the department in Feb. of 1991.
He worked patrol for several years and moved to the Paris Independent School District as one of the first school resource officers for the district in 1995. Officer Milton was an instructor in the G.R.E.A.T. program, and when the Paris Police Athletic League was operational, he counseled youth.
In 2003, he and other Paris Officers and dispatchers were deployed to assist in the Columbia Shuttle disaster in East Texas. He was an SRO with PISD until the district organized its own police force in 2013. Officer Milton chose to return to uniform patrol and was promoted to shift sergeant in Sept. of 2015.
He has received several commendations in his file, including a Life Saving Award in Oct. of 2016 for rescuing a woman from an apartment fire.
When Officer Milton accepted a position with PISD teaching a criminal justice class, the police department in a news article honored him with these words: "Sgt. Milton's position will be filled, but he cannot be replaced. His experience in life and as a seasoned veteran police officer is irreplaceable. That is something that will take years for us to regain as a department. We thank him for his service to the community and we thank his family for sharing him with us for so many years. Congratulations on a successful career with our department, and we wish him continued success in the new position."
Officer Milton's remaining loved ones who will cherish his memory include, his wife of 28 years, Joyce Milton; two sons, Airion Milton and Ashton Milton both, of Paris; mother, Deloris Milton, of Paris; a brother, Tracy (Karen) Milton of Paris; four sisters, Helen Ethridge, Mary Milton, Lovelle (Jerry) Milton Moore and Dorothy Milton, all of Paris, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
