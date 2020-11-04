Pastor Derrick B. Perry, 52, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Paris, Texas, with Dr. J.W.T. Spies as eulogist. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas.
Services are under the direction of J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church. Send all floral arrangements to the church on Friday after 3 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at jcwhitefd.com.
