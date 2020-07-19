July 16 to July 18
Paris Police Department
Jessica Kaye Blagg, 33: Motion to revoke/failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Dylan Long, 22: Display expired licenses plates, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Gary Devin Travillion, 31: County court commit/speeding.
Jataurius Keshaun Council, 20: County court commit/motion to revoke-unlawful carrying of a weapon, county court commit/motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Miguel Pineda Gomez, 30: Credit card/debit card abuse (11 counts).
Cobin Chase Whitley, 21: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Constable Precinct 5
Martin Patrick Gaspard-Ryan, 30: Driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Constable
Joshua Wayne Cooper, 34: Bond surrender/violation of bond/protective order, bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, third or more, bond surrender/motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.