The Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety recently recognized Dr. Amanda Green, Chief Medical Officer and Hospitalist for Paris Regional Medical Center, as a Certified Professional in Patient Safety.
“Earning this credential attests to Dr. Green’s professional competency in patient safety science and application,” said Patricia McGaffigan, RN, MS, CPPS, President, CBPPS. “This achievement demonstrates her expertise in this critical discipline and positions her among those committed to and leading patient safety work.”
Green earned this credential in part by passing a rigorous, evidence-based examination that tests candidates on their competency in patient safety science and application.
With the conferring of certification, Dr. Green is privileged to use the CPPS credential.
For information about the CPPS credential, contact the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety at 617-391-9927 or write to cpps@ihi.org.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.