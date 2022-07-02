Doyle Dean Miller, 85, of Hurst, Texas passed away on June 30, 2022 in Hurst.
Visitation with friends and family was at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 and funeral service followed at 10 a.m. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Interment was at Detroit Cemetery, in Detroit, Texas.
His memory may be honored with a gift to the Detroit Cemetery Association and/or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch/Girlstown: P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174.
Doyle Dean was born on Sept. 7, 1936, in Detroit, Texas, the son of Elsie Vickers and Harlan “Jack” Miller.
He graduated from Detroit High School and attended North Texas State University. He retired in 2006, after working 50 years in the manufacturing industry. He was a member of the Texas National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Moonyene; two children, Barbara Jenelle Miller and Darrell Vincent Miller; granddaughter, Mariah Smith; two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Boyce, Paula and Eddie; nine step-grandchildren; brothers, Jamie Miller and Dale Miller; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
