BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners have lent support to expand the paid staff for the county’s new Covid Vaccine Call Center, which is handling hundreds of phone calls per day as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.
County Judge Randy Moore told commissioners Tuesday morning the county has had more than 2,400 total cases since testing began in March, and 164 of those cases were active. Just 42 of the active cases were in the prison, he said. While the majority of cases, 2,237, have recovered, Moore said there have been 66 virus-related deaths — a number he said is likely to grow as regional hospitals remain “full.”
“As of the last call I was on, which was, I think, Friday last week, our hospitals are full,” he said. “And that’s all in our whole region are still full, and approximately 40% of all the patients are Covid patients. So, just be cautious.
“That’s the part that really bothers me, you know. Most people get through this, but as you saw, there’s 66 fatalities, and this number is going to continue to grow just because we still got a ways to go to get out of this.”
Greater business restrictions remain in place in Fannin County as its Trauma Service Area hospitalization rate has continued to remain above the state’s 15% threshold and was 24.24% percent on Sunday, Moore said.
Commissioners unanimously approved advancing the county’s disaster proclamation and continuity of plans another week.
Later in the meeting, commissioners were given an update on the Fannin County Covid Vaccine Call Center, which was set up Jan. 12 to provide residents one phone number, 903-583-2189, to call to be placed on a list that will be given to vaccine providers. The providers may then call those on the list when vaccines become available.
Commissioner A.J. Self said the center had by Thursday received about 4,000 calls, although many of those were repeat callers who couldn’t get through. While more volunteers have stepped up to help, Self said he would like to pay people to be there to “speed the process up.” He added he’d like the system to be set up on as a rolling call, where if the first phone doesn’t pick it, it goes to a second or third.
That is how the system is works now, commissioners were told, although it wasn’t on the first day of operation. The call system also has a queue feature, which has helped to reduce the amount of repeat callers. The queue is limited to six callers, and the center is trying to ensure those in the queue will talk to a person within 20 minutes, commissioners learned. The average wait time has been 10 minutes.
As of Friday, the center logged more than 1,500 names on its list, Moore said, and it was busy again Tuesday morning. Those seeking to be put on the list may call between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
Commissioners approved the addition of two full-time temporary workers to help staff the call center. While the motion did not include a set salary, the original position for the call center was set at $12 per hour for 40 hours a week through March 10. The positions are financed through the county’s contingency funds.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texoma Medical Center in Bonham is scheduled to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. The state’s vaccine availability map shows no provider in the county, including Brookeshire’s Pharmacy in Bonham and Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove, have available doses. The latest shipment will bring the total number of vaccine doses shipped to Fannin County to 2,575.
The state is shipping vaccines once a week based on the recommendations of its Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, and shipments are announced on Mondays.
