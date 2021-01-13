Ina Marie Stephens Brown, 80 years of age, passed away in College Station, Texas on Jan. 9, 2021, surrounded by her children.
A funeral service has been set for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Hugo First Assembly of God, with the Rev. Danny Hudson, the Rev. Keithen Brown, the Rev. Guy Parrish, Bro. Bobby Garrison and the Rev. James Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hugo First Assembly of God.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1940, in Direct, Texas, to Ida Mae and William (Billy) Stephens.
Ina served in the ministry along-side her husband, the Rev. Harvey Brown for 48 years. Together they pastored Chicota AG, Woodland AG and Clarksville First AG. Their love and devotion to others reflected their love and devotion to their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ina also worked along-side Harvey gardening, faithfully working in the hay and grain fields, as well as, long distance hauls across the country. She loved to let people know that those 18 wheelers made her heart go flippity flop!
Ina enjoyed sewing. She proudly made matching outfits for her children and pageant dresses for her granddaughters. She also made formal and wedding gowns! She loved cooking for her family and farmers. Ina played the accordion and piano, and she encouraged all six of her children to play a musical instrument. She loved listening to Southern Gospel Music. In the most recent years, she listened to Jimmy Swaggart singers daily. Her personality was one that never met a stranger, and her laugh was contagious.
Spending time with her family was the highlight of her day, especially making them laugh. Her smile, laugh and kindness would light up any room.
Ina married her teenage sweetheart on her 18th birthday, Nov. 3, 1958.
Ina is survived by three daughters, Keleta Shanta and husband, Guy Parrish, Celestia Voncil and husband, Mike Potter, Shauna Shalaine and husband, Rodney Briscoe; two sons, Ronald LaDel and wife, Lisa Brown, William Brent and wife, Ivy Brown; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anita Noah, Gail Pate; brothers, Donnie Stephens, DeWayne Stephens, Nathan Stephens; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Harvey Brown; son, Norvan Harvel; sister, Billie Ann Garrison; parents, Billy Stephens and Ida Mae Bowden.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Rusty Brown, Eddie Pryor, Coy Pryor, Silas Parrish, Simeon Parrish, Zach Buck, Cain Brown, Jared Reaves, Michael Limoges, Nathan Teinert, Keith Steel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donnie Stephens, Dewayne Stephens, Nathan Stephens, Mike Noah, Mike Potter and Rodney Briscoe.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Brazos Valley Hospice Nurse, Natalie Garcia for her loving care, Brazos County Mortuary, Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, Hugo First Assembly of God and The Colony PD.
Online condolences may be sent to the Brown family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
