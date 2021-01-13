James Andrew Cooper entered the pearly gates on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 86. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in the Chapel of Bright-Holland Funeral Home, 2601 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas, with the Rev. Demp Greer officiating.
James, also known to many as “Bud” or “Mudflap”, was born in Wilson, Texas, to Andrew and Lurlie Mae Cooper on March 10, 1934.
He married Faynell Hodges on April 12, 1952. They were blessed with three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He worked in the West Texas oil fields until the 60’s when he moved his family to the Paris area. He was a truck driver until he retired. This is where he gained the nickname “Mudflap” because when he flew by someone, all they could see was his mud flaps flapping in the wind. He was a hard worker, a jokester and even at times a hell raiser.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faynell; his parents; and sister, Virginia Lee Gibson.
He is survived by his children, Jackie Wood, Andy Cooper and wife, Doris and Valarie Sanchez; grandchildren, Kelli Worthey, Lucinda Wells, Edie McKinnon, Balta Sanchez; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Godfrey, Bettye Cooper, Mattlynn and Wesley Draper, Brannt McKinnon and Jonah Worthey.
He will be remembered and missed for all the little jokes he liked to tell and asking, “Have I told you this one before?” with a big grin, knowing that he had told them to us many, many times before.
To leave a message for the family visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.