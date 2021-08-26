Tailored Rides will host its sixth annual fundraising breakfast on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., and according to owner/director Taylor Sandoval, there are only six tickets left.
Last year’s brunch raised $10,000 for the non-profit program, which helps use horses for therapy purposes, she said. This year’s event will feature the cooking of Redbear owner Kenneth Thornhill, as well as several big-ticket silent auction items, including a guided duck hunt for four provided by Elite Waterfowl, a Rio Bravo LR .22 rifle, a handmade pasta of the month gift, and more.
For more information about tickets, contact Sandoval at 903-401-9644, message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/.
