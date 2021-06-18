Patsy Ann Adams Davidson was born on April 21, 1938, in Paris, Texas to John Adams and Mary Owens.
Patsy moved to Greenville and became a loving wife to William “Billy” Edward Davidson, mother of four, Ronnie, Cheryl, Billy and Patrice, a nurse and a grandmother to many.
Patsy enjoyed shopping, sports, telling stories and testifying to God's goodness. She truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Patsy entered eternity on June 16, 2021 in Dallas, surrounded by loved ones at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice & Palliative Care Center.
Patsy is survived by relatives in Paris including her aunt, Orine Edwards; her cousins Deloris E. Adams (daughter of Claude Wesley Adams), Hazel Edwards-Dillard and Mary Edwards-Brown (daughters of D.C. Edwards) and Jonetta Edwards-Nelson (daughter of Hazel Dillard).
She is survived by her children, family and friends. She is forever in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.