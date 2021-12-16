Scores of young student dancers, along with parents and community members, will present the classic holiday ballet, ‘The Nutcracker,’ on stage at the Chisum Performing Arts Center, on Friday and Saturday.
Scores of young student dancers, their parents and members of the community will take to the stage Friday and Saturday when Brittney’s Steppin’ Out Dance Studio presents a classic holiday ballet, “The Nutcracker,” at the Chisum Performing Arts Center.
“We will present the complete ballet, with prerecorded music,” said Brittney Drake, owner/artistic director and choreographer. “With all the magic, all the familiar music, right here in Paris, Texas.”
In addition to all her students, Drake said she has enlisted some parents to fill out the cast, with the addition of some community members in key roles.
“Jeff Cochran, who is familiar to PCT patrons, will be our Uncle Dosselmayer, the magician, the mystery man who introduces the Nutcracker to the children,” she said. “We also have a dozen dance moms and dads in the cast.”
“The Nutcracker” is a holiday tale, with music by Tchaikovsky, set on Christmas Eve, and includes some of the most beloved music the composer created. It tells the tale of a girl who is transported to magical lands and meets many wonderful and colorful characters, and falls in love with the title character, who is under a magic spell.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday
“This is our second production at the Chisum Performing Arts Center,” Drake said. “The venue is absolutely gorgeous with great sound and lights and comfortable seating. The lobby is very homey. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy the show.”
Assisting Drake is D’Anna Graham, assistant director/choreographer, and Traci Craig, choreographer.
The lead character of Clara is to be filled by two dancers, Drake said — Kylyn Kinslow and Tansley Upchurch, with many of the 92 characters/dancers filled by students playing more than one role.
The Chisum Performing Arts Center is at 3250 S. Church St. on the campus of Chisum ISD.
