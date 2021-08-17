After canceling last year’s REACH Rally due to Covid-19, the REACH Center’s Director Krissy Crites said it’s more important now than ever for fundraising.
“Due to Covid and not being able to have the 2020 REACH Rally; funds raised from this year’s rally are very important to the continuation of services to our members and their families,” she said “The REACH Rally is an event that celebrates individuals with disabilities while increasing awareness and inclusion.”
The Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society, which focuses on special needs members of the community through the REACH Center, was able to continue most programs through 2020, despite the limitations of the pandemic, the letter said.
“During Covid-19, we were able to continue serving our members through virtual meetings, virtual workshops, virtual support group meetings, virtual story times and more,” Crites said. “Covid didn’t knock us down. We had our best summer ever, with 40 students enrolled at the REACH Center (our maximum number), and we will be serving 37 members in our after-school program. However, we are limited on the students we are able to serve in the after school program due to a lack of transportation.”
She added that they need a second van, and they also need more staff.
“We are having to start putting kids on waitlists now, just because we don’t have enough transportation,” Crites said.
The rally will start at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris, and will feature food, bounce houses, awards, a barrel train, entertainment, a silent auction, a dunking booth and the annual awareness walks, a one-mile walk down the Trail de Paris.
Right now, the center is focused on getting teams for the awareness walk and sponsors for the event.
“The success of our walk is dependent upon the hard work of all team captains to spread the word and encourage others to get involved,” it said. “We will provide all the help necessary to make the most success of your team’s fundraising including helpful ideas and a team fundraising page.”
All money raised by the event will go to funding the society and the center to help them support individuals with Down syndrome and other disabilities, as well as their families and the community. The center is also selling T-shirts for the rally, for a $25 donation.
At the 2019 REACH Rally, they made $23,000, and Crites said she has put a goal of $35,000 for this year.
The center also has a wish list on Amazon to help keep everything clean and safe for everyone. The list is available at https://tinyurl.com/f8a9ckpu.
For more information about the rally or about how to help, contact the center at 903-783-1922, email the center at info@rrvdss.org or visit the group’s website at rrvdss.org/reach or its Facebook page at facebook.com/rrvdssreachcenter.
