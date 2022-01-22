Elizabeth Virginia Crites, 98, of Blossom, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in the chapel of Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Buddy Eddins as officiant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery.
Elizabeth was born to William Wesley and Florence Oda Morland Whitney on April 16, 1923 in Paola, Kansas. She retired to Blossom in 1981.
Elizabeth married John Wesley Crites Sr. in 1939 in Corpus Christi, building 66 years of family and memories before his death in 2005. Elizabeth always put her family first and was always there for each of them.
Her favorite activities centered around her yard and flower garden, which she lovingly tended. She also enjoyed sewing and making quilts. Although she didn’t like to cook, she made sure you never left her home hungry.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two children, Virginia Lee Nelson and John Crites and his wife, Jeanne; a daughter-in-law, Eileen Crites; as well as five sisters and two brothers. Survivors include sons, David Crites, Jimmy Crites and wife, Mary, Ronnie Crites and wife, Patricia and Randy Crites and wife, Kay; grandchildren, Guy Crites and wife, Christy, Darrin Crites, Shane Crites, Aimee Crites, Jeff Elliff and wife, Michelle, James Elliff and wife, Claudia, Kim Reed and husband, William, David Crites Jr. and wife, Renee, Jimmy Walter Crites and wife, Kristina, Beth Swaim and husband, Lance, Lorrie Trevino and husband, Martin, Benjamin Crites and wife, Deanna, Scott Crites and Jamie Crites-Reed and spouse, Melissa; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews; one sister also survives, Dorothy Gale Kelley.
The family would like to thank Platinum Hospice, Dr. Richard Bercher, primary nurses, Lisa, Ryleigh and Juanita and Visiting Angel, Jeannie Webb, for all of their loving care.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.