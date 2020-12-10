Paris police spoke with a complainant who reported a theft in the Police Department lobby at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant said that someone had entered his mother’s residence in the 10 block of East Sherman Street and had stolen his pistol.
The complainant said he believes that the unknown suspect entered the residence by crawling through the doggie door that is on the back door. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime in October.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
