Bertha Smith, age 97, of Hamilton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Bertha was born on May 5, 1923, to Girthey Dallas and Willian David Howard.
Bertha is survived by her daughter, Karen Pierce (Ernie Emeyabbi Sr.); daughter, Marilyn Reyna (Rudy Reyna); son, David Smith (Susie Smith); and son, Darrell Smith (Merry Smith); sister, Elsie Hinson.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Smith; father, Willian David Howard; and mother, Girthey Dallas; also preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Bertha was held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Restland Memorial Park, 13005 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75243.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the College Church of Christ youth program.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at rileyfuneral.com for the Smith family.
