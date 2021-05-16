Honey Grove City Council is expected to host a public hearing as the Board of Adjustment Commission for an application by Thad Weems for a variance on setbacks for property at 1004 Maple Street when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in Honey Grove City Hall, 633 N. 6th St.
Also on the agenda is possible action on a zone ordinance requiring garages on new residential houses; mosquito spraying in the city; a lift station ordinance; propane permit ordinance; electricity rates proposals; fireworks display permit; a resolution setting local option exemptions for Honey Grove property taxes; and food vendors fee for city electricity.
