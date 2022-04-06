Paris police responded to a report of theft in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue on Tuesday morning. The victim reported they had received a call from someone claiming to be from their company’s corporate offices and had them wire a cash transfer.
The victim later learned no such request had actually been made by the corporate office and the caller had falsely identified themselves.
An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Man arrested for parole violation
Paris officers observed a man walking in the 10 block of 19th Street Northwest Tuesday evening who they knew to have an outstanding felony parole violation warrant out of Arkansas. He was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police respond to assault report
Paris Police met with the victim of an assault in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old Killeen woman reported that her boyfriend had choked her during an argument. The victim could not give officers his location, and an investigation is ongoing.
Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday.
