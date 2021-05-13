MAY 11 to MAY 12
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Marissa Ky Barr, 21: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Daniel Mason Maye, 30: Public intoxication.
Danny Ray Martin II, 17: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Thomas Allen Sherrod, 60: Tamper with government records/defraud/harm.
Jesse Doyle Smith, 34: Burglary of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.