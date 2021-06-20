The annual Tour de Paris Bicycle rally will take place July 17 at Love Civic Center. It will start at 8 a.m. and continue until the final rider returns. There are seven total courses, two off-road on the Trail de Paris, and five routes on county roads. With 236 total miles in roads, volunteers are needed to help make sure riders stay safe, hydrated and refreshed.
Volunteers will have a lot of responsibilities, said Becky Semple, tourism director for the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
“They donate any time they can give. We start weeks ahead of the actual event preparing for this huge event, as it takes time to coordinate volunteers with many jobs,” Semple said.
Rest stops are important for the cyclists who come through, as they provide refreshments and good places to stop.
“Our rest stops are the best with plenty of refreshments such as oranges, bananas, salty snacks, pickle juice, Powerade, water, the famous homemade cookies from local churches, and plenty of smiles,” Semple said.
Safety volunteers are only asked to help out in the early morning for a short period of time. Other volunteers may serve two- to three-hour shifts, and still others help out the entire day. Volunteers are also needed prior to the event to help set it up and prepare for the actual day.
Interested volunteers can contact the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce at 903-784-2501.
About 1,000 cyclists showed up in 2019, and Semple expects that those numbers will continue to grow, especially with the cancelled event last year. The two off-road trails will span 14 and 24 miles, respectively, while other roads will be 20, 35, 57, 68 and 80 miles long. Close to 600 people have already volunteered to help with the event.
“We will always welcome volunteers. Volunteers are so important to this event. We are blessed with many who return to help us every year, and this year, we are so happy to have new groups helping. We still have places to fill, and folks can call the Chamber at 903-784-2501 to check out areas still needing help,” Semple said.
Semple also encouraged interested participants to sign up to bike in the rally.
“We would love to have you make plans to ride in the 37th annual Tour de Paris bicycle rally. Fun for the whole family,” she said.
Cyclists can register at www.tourdeparis.com or www.active.com. Forms are also available at the Lamar County Chamber, 8 West Plaza in Paris. Additionally, registration events will occur at the Love Civic Center on the day of and day before the race.
