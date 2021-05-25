Paris police responded to George Wright Homes at 11:12 p.m. Monday in reference to a home burglary. The complainant reported that two women were visiting, and he had asked for a ride to the store. He believes that while he was not looking, one of the women unlocked the back door. While he was gone to the store with one of the women, the other entered the apartment and stole several hundred dollars.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 108 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
