The Paris Public Library will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year, and its new director is inviting the community to get involved in the occasion.
“I arrived in Paris earlier this summer and just a few days ago found out that next year is the 90th year of operation for this library at this location,” Tim DeGhelder said. “We have only just begun to plan how we are going to celebrate it, but I hope to get together with The Friends of the Library and plan some sort of birthday party, perhaps a series of special programs or maybe a special commemorative Christmas ornament people can hang on their trees. We may find a way to celebrate with projects that will give back to the community that supports us.”
DeGhelder said he encourages members of the community to get involved as the anniversary approaches.
“We would love to hear from people, their stories of how the Paris Public Library changed their lives. They can just call the library and talk to us or visit our Facebook page and tell us their stories,” he added. “If they want, they could give us a birthday gift, a donation to the library, so we can continue to give back to the community.
“Or they could volunteer here at the library, and become part of the history of the library from here on out.”
The Paris Public Library began when Mrs. T.M. Scott hosted the first meeting of the Library Association of Paris, Texas, in her home in August 1926. The city’s first library opened on the first day of February 1927, with 685 books and a librarian, Miss Gertrude Drummond.
In 1931, local businessman and civic leader J.J. Culbertson and his wife, Emily, donated land on South Main Street — the site of their home before it was destroyed in the 1916 Paris Fire — for a public library, and Emily turned the first shovel of dirt at the groundbreaking in June 1931. The Culbertsons also financed the $50,000 construction costs. The building, designed by J.L. Wees, was completed in 1932.
In 1957, the library extended membership to all residents of Lamar County. By 1985, the building was crowded and showing signs of disrepair, and the library board and other community supporters pushed for a $975,000 bond issue, which was passed with a 63% margin. A matching federal grant enabled the library to renovate the original building and extend it by over 9,000 square feet at the back. The new wing, which opened in November 1987, included more accessible shelving and counter space, yet maintained the charm of the original building.
In 2019, an outdoor deck area was completed on library property facing Market Square, at the rear of the library. The grounds are also home to a monument placed by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution commemorating the supposed visit of American Hero Davy Crockett in what would become Paris as he traveled to the Alamo.
The library is part of the historical fabric of Paris. It also houses works of art renowned among art experts and Texas historians, including Paris native Jerry Bywaters, a leader of the Lone Star Regionalism movement; noted Black artist John Biggers; and nationally recognized and honored Texas artist Jose Cisneros, who illustrated local journalist A.W. Neville’s 1949 book, “The Red River Valley, Then and Now.”
In addition to thousands of hard-copy books, magazines, videos and newspapers, the library also offers its members access to online works from across the country and around the world, interlibrary loans, on-site activities for all ages, reference service, access to the internet as well as free Wi-Fi service during hours of operation, fax and copier service and homework help for students. The Gallery Meeting Room is available for use by approved nonprofit organizations.
The Paris Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. It is closed on Sundays. Call 903-785-8531, visit paristexas.gov/89/Public-Library for more information or find them on Facebook for more information.
