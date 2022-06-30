Marlene Wilcox, age 85, of Paris, Texas, passed away on June 27, 2022, in the peace of her home.
She was born to Frank and Ruth Hoy in Findlay, Ohio during the frigid winter of Jan. 1937.
She grew up on a farm near Findlay, active in the band and 4H during those years. Marlene graduated from Mt. Blanchard High School as co-valedictorian and continued her education at Ohio State University earning a B.S. in education. She taught language arts to elementary students throughout her teaching career which included Marysville, Ohio, Baytown, Texas and later Parkview Elementary in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She also earned an M.Ed. from the University of Houston in 1982.
Marlene married Gerald Wilcox, her high school sweetheart; their marriage lasted 51 years, ending with his death in 2009.
Marlene and Gerald moved multiple times because of Gerald’s employment with Exxon. They left Ohio to move to Baytown Texas in 1966, later moving to Randolph Township, New Jersey, Baytown, Florham Park, New Jersey, Baytown again and then finally Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they continued to live after retirement.
Marlene moved to Paris, Texas six years ago, a community that welcomed and embraced her in these last years. She treasured her neighbors and community.
Wherever Marlene lived, she was active in a church. Broadmoor United Methodist Church served as home for the decades that she and Gerald called Baton Rouge home. She was active in the Gumbo Sunday School class, UMW and bereavement committee. She and Gerald were also active supporters of the Baton Rouge Opera Guild. Flooding in 2016 prompted her move to Paris, where she joined Calvary UMC. Prior to the COVID pandemic, she was active in the sewing group, UMW and the Discovery Class.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Hoy; and her husband, Gerald Wilcox.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Allison Wilcox, of Midland, Michigan; daughter, Celeste Wilcox, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Johanna Wilcox (Stephen Piasta), of Boston, Massachusetts and Connor Wilcox, of Midland, Michigan; and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and David Robinson, of Chevy Chase, Maryland.
A memorial service will be held on July 1, 2022 at Bright-Holland Chapel at 1 p.m. Visitation will be at the same location and date beginning at noon. The Rev. Beverly Olsen, of Calvary UMC will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, broadmoormethodist.org, Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460, cumcparis.org, or the Texas Oncology Foundation, texasoncologyfoundation.org/giving.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.