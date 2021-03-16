Area school districts annually participate in the Region 8 Science Fair. The event usually takes place at the Region 8 Education Service Center in Pittsburg each February. This year, however, students entering the Science Fair had to video their presentations of their science projects as the event was 100% virtual.
After winners are determined from local campuses, students can enter their projects in Region 8 Science Fair.
After completing the Science Fair at Prairiland ISD campuses, 17 students entered their projects in the Region 8 Science Fair by submitting their video presentations. Four students from Blossom Elementary and 13 from Prairiland Junior High competed in the Region 8 Fair.
After judges reviewed all submitted projects, Prairiland ISD earned more awards than any other district.
The following students placed in the Science Fair:
First Place: Prairiland Junior High students Emma Morton and Callan Bridges.
Second Place: Prairiland Junior High student Mackee O’Neal.
Third Place: Prairiland Junior High students Lucas Cox, Preslie Jernigan and Kylie Fox.
Fourth Place: Blossom student Jack Phillips and Prairiland Junior High student Layton King.
Fifth Place: Prairiland Junior High students Heather Rogers and Luke Rolen.
Sixth Place: Prairiland Junior High student Ally Stapleton.
Participant Awards: Prairiland Junior High student Hayden Cornmesser, Blossom Students Sarah Stemen, Landry Bounds and Kinsey McCulloch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.