Our sweet Scotty Max Ingram went to be with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born in Paris, Texas, on Nov. 27, 1957.
Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Visitation will be at 12 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Lyn Dennis officiating.
Scotty is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Madeline Ingram; his siblings, Bobby ”Chief” Ingram, Ruth Ann King and Tommy Ingram; and his nephew, Steve Ingram.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Cynthia Benefield, Rhett and Melodie King, Shane and Anna Ingram, Rio Ingram, Jason Ingram, Matt and Carrie Ingram; along with a large extended family.
Scotty was a beloved son, brother and uncle.
He attended grade school in Paris, Texas, and also worked at the Down syndrome and handicapped center at Paris Junior College. Scotty Max made a memorable impact on all that knew him because of his pure heart and kind spirit. He loved everyone and never said a bad word about anyone in his whole life. He passionately recorded his life with photographs and journals.
Scotty attended the Charleston United Methodist Church, he read his bible, and he loved to sing loudly for the congregation. Listening to music and riding back roads were two of his favorite things to do. Scotty’s family and friends will miss him greatly. He was the glue that held the Ingram family together.
Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Benefield and Brian Benefield. Pallbearers are Garet Ingram, Jacey Belvins, Clay Ingram, Natalie King, Taylor Chevalier, Caleb Ingram, Cord Ingram, Tommy Shane Ingram II, Jacob Ingram, Madeline Ingram, Colin Ingram, Cannon Ingram, Journi Ingram, and Brooklyn Ingram.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Special Olympics of Texas, where Scotty was a participant.
