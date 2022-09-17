George Alan Heckaman Jr, 35, passed away at his home in Seward, Alaska on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Alan Jr. was born on April 27, 1987 to George Alan Heckaman Sr. and April Johnson in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He spent the majority of his life in Alaska, a state he dearly loved, as well as several other places including Hawaii, Washington, Las-Vegas and Dallas.
Alan pursued a free-lancing career in carpentry and was very dedicated to his work. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and showed a great amount of passion for art. Alan was a true free spirit, and he lived the way that made him happy. Loving, attentive, mild-spoken, and intelligent, that's the Alan we will all remember.
Alan Jr. was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, George and Jean Bonner; his grandparents, Edith Carnnahan and Philip Clark.
He is survived by his mother, April Johnson and step-father, Shawn Johnson, of Blossom, Texas; his father, George Heckaman Sr. and step-mother, Barbara Heckaman, of Trapper Creek, Alaska; his grandmother, Sherry Dipatri, of Paris, Texas; his sister, Courtney Rosas, of Greenville, Texas; his half-brothers, Michael Carnnahan, of Climax Springs, Missouri, Brian Heckaman, of Seattle, Washington, and Brandon Lewis, of Kensington, Ohio. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
We are sincerely grateful to the many friends who have given us support and comfort during this time of loss.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
