Beverly Sue Nolley Johns was born on May 8, 1940 to parents, Cleaver Nolley and Betty Jean Moore Nolley, in Shelbyville, Indiana.
She married Kyle Dean Johns in Shelbyville on July 24, 1984.
Beverly was a loving wife to Dean and devoted mother to her three daughters. She was a faithful Christian woman who attended the Assembly of God Church.
Mrs Johns was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Erica Nolley; an honorary granddaughter, Paris Marie Turner; brother, Ricky Nolley; and sister, Joyce Nolley.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Johns; children, Karen Nolley Loftin, Christina Johns Sampson and her husband, Kevin and Deanna Johns; grandchildren, Eddy Payne Jr., Dakoata Payne, Montana Payne, Aidan Sampson and an honorary grandson, Mikel Turner; great-grandson, Stryker Jett Payne; brothers, Donnie Nolley and wife, Roselyn, Roger Nolley and wife, Brenda, Gary Baker, Tommy Dobbins and fiance, Serena, Scott Nolley and wife, Kim; sisters, Jeanie Shearer Swinehart, Lisa Moyer-Macklin, Robin Nolley Griffin and husband, Phil and Penny Nolley.
Cremation is under the direction of Fry Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.