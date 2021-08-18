Richard Doyle Willingham, 60, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Richard, the son of Geral D. Willingham and Annette Hudgins Willingham, was born on July 31, 1961 in Dallas.
His son, Richard Taylor Willingham, preceded him in death on June 6, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Wilson Willingham, whom he married in 1986; siblings, William Willingham, Elizabeth Rosella Wilson, Michael D. Willingham, Lannette Brunner and Geral D. Willingham Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews, along with a host of friends.
