JAN. 26 to JAN. 28
Paris Police Department
Lynn Michelle Roberts, 57: Driving while intoxicated.
Robert William Boyden III, 35: False report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Zanderius Tyjuan Hearn, 21: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information.
Zabreon Jazzell King, 26: Driving while intoxicated.
Howard Lee Williams, 53: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Corey Eugene Fountain, 42: Forgery of a financial instrument.
Jeremy DeWayne Robinson, 41: Forgery of a financial instrumnt.
Arrisa Ann Hinkle, 19: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Marcus William Recla, 40: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Sadie Winter Perez-Reagan, 17: Graffiti/pecuniary loss, $2,500 to $30,000.
Heather Renee Templeton, 36: Motion to adjudicate guilt/misappropraition of fiduciary/financial property, $2,500 to $30,000.
