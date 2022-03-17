Christopher Alan Fox

Christopher Alan “Chris” Fox, 55, of Brashear, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Jonathan McGraw and Jimmy McGraw officiating. Burial will follow in Grant Cemetery at Grant, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Chris, the son of Bobby Joe Fox and Janie Louise Gustin Fox, was born on March 17, 1966, in Nacogdoches, Texas.
He graduated from Antlers High School in 1984, and joined the United States Army. Soon after, he met and married Stefani McGregor. They were married 17 years.
His career spanned many years as a maintenance mechanic. Chris could “fix” anything, and he enjoyed working on old cars.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janie Louise Fox; two brothers, Stephen Glenn Fox and Thomas Marion McKenzie; a sister, Mary Margaret Havard; three nieces, Candy Underwood, Carolyn Hoot and Jessica Dearing; his father-in-law, Barton Dale McGregor; and his beloved grandmother-in-law, Edna Merle Thornhill.
Survivors include two children, Kourtney Wise and husband, Patrick and Kyle Fox and Tori Fisher; his father, Bobby Joe Fox; grandchildren, Karter Fox, Jordan Wise, Hailynn Fox, Jordyn Fox, Presley Wise, Kennedy Fox, Payton Fox, Parker Wise and Bailey Fox; three siblings, Linda Dearing and husband, Speedy, Oleta Shelton and husband, Ron and Jeffrey Fox and fiancé Millette Shelton; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
