Lamar County's total Covid-19 cases climbed to 537 today as the Paris/Lamar County Health District reports seven new cases, five from PCR tests and two from Antigen testing.
The positive PCR tests include four females, ages 16, 35, 42 and 56 and a 31-year-old male. Positive Antigen tests include two females, ages 26 and 75.
As of today, 341 positive cases have recovered and there are 164 active cases with 15 deaths.
A breakdown of total cases by gender and age follow.
- 0-9 3 male 6 female
- 10-19 9 male 19 female
- 20-29- 43 male 73 females
- 30-39- 35 males 58 females
- 40-49 20 male 56 females
- 50-59 45 males 48 females
- 60-69 28 males 35 females
- 70-79 13 males 27 females
- 80 + 7 males 12 females
