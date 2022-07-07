The new concrete parking lot at the Downtown Food Pantry is almost finished and normal operations will resume at their 124 W. Cherry St. location the week of July 25.
“We appreciate the public’s patience while this project has been done this summer,” said executive director Allan Hubbard. “We look forward to seeing our customers on the normal serving days Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28.”
All regular volunteers are asked to return per the previous schedule, as well as those who help bag produce on Mondays at 8:00 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Hubbard said the contractor still has some work to do but has assured pantry officials it will be complete with striping in place in time for the July 25 reopening.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
