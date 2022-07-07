new warehouse 2021.jpg

The Downtown Food Pantry received a 2,500 square foot warehouse to store more food in 2021. As a result, families who visit can receive more food.

 Submitted Photo

The new concrete parking lot at the Downtown Food Pantry is almost finished and normal operations will resume at their 124 W. Cherry St. location the week of July 25.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while this project has been done this summer,” said executive director Allan Hubbard. “We look forward to seeing our customers on the normal serving days Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28.”

All regular volunteers are asked to return per the previous schedule, as well as those who help bag produce on Mondays at 8:00 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Hubbard said the contractor still has some work to do but has assured pantry officials it will be complete with striping in place in time for the July 25 reopening.

For more information, contact Hubbard at 903-737-8870 or allan@downtownfoodpantry.org.

