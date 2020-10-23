David Fehr Dyck, 65, of Lamar Point, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Lighthouse Mission Church, 14061 FM 38 N., Honey Grove, TX 75446, with Pastor Alois Pouls officiating. Burial will follow in Tigertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
David, the son of Frank Dyck and Elizabeth Fehr Dyck, was born on Jan. 24, 1955, in Mexico.
He had worked as a foreman and in quality control for PJ Trailers before failing health forced his early retirement.
David attended Calvary Chapel in Paris.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Neufeld Dyck on July 29, 2016; five brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include his wife of many years, Margaretha Neufeld Dyck; four children, Dave Dyck and wife, Susy, Herman Dyck and wife, Kimberly, Frank Dyck and Agatha Nantz and husband, Christian; three granddaughters; nine grandsons; siblings, Diedrich Dyck and wife, Margaret, Anna Thiessen, Sarah Thiessen and husband, Peter, and Tina Kroeker and husband, Peter; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
