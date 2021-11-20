Jewell Dean Marshall

Jewell Dean Marshall

Jewell Dean “Judy” Marshall, 97, of Lubbock, Texas, passed from this life on Nov. 17, 2021.

Jewell was born on Jan. 30, 1924, in Ada, Oklahoma, to William L. Pevehouse and Emma Lu Isbell.

Jewell is survived by her children, Diane Gillet (Gary), of Lubbock, Texas, Jerry Lynn Marshall (Dave), of Wilmington, North Carolina and Jimmy Glenn (Sharon), of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Tonya Gifford (Cliff), Cary Gillit (Amanda) and Adrianne Bush (Jarred); great-grandchildren, Bow Willis (Alivia), Hollye Fulton (Tanner), Justin Bush, Hope Bush, Roman Gillit and Finnegan Gillit; great-great-grandchild, Sutton Rae Fulton; sister, Oleta Barringer; extended family, Devin Thomas, of Pine Branch and Tee Green, of Rosalie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George H. Marshall Sr.; son, George H. Marshall Jr.; granddaughter, Amanda Beth Gillet; and 11 siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Bogata, Texas; visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m.

Services are under the care of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home in Bogata, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.