FEB. 9 to FEB. 11
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Feb. 10
9:32 to 9:44 a.m., 3201 Lewis Lane.
Trash Fire
Feb. 9
2:51 to 3:29 p.m., 1806 S. Church St.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 9
10:55 to 11:03 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
10:56 to 11:20 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
Feb. 10
7:43 to 7:50 a.m., 1005 Connor St.
5:24 to 5:39 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Feb. 11
5:56 a.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Feb. 9
6:30 to 7:10 p.m., 3000 Se Loop 286.
9:25 to 11:54 p.m., 4100 SE Loop 286.
Feb. 10
11:13 to 11:27 p.m., 3400 NE Loop 286.
Feb. 11
5:36 to 5:56 a.m., 8013 Highway 82 E.
Out of Service
Feb. 9
9:38 to 11:08 a.m., not available.
11:08 a.m., to 12:08 p.m., not available.
