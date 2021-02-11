Fire and rescue

FEB. 9 to FEB. 11

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Feb. 10

9:32 to 9:44 a.m., 3201 Lewis Lane.

Trash Fire

Feb. 9

2:51 to 3:29 p.m., 1806 S. Church St.

First Responder-Paris

Feb. 9

10:55 to 11:03 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.

10:56 to 11:20 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.

Feb. 10

7:43 to 7:50 a.m., 1005 Connor St.

5:24 to 5:39 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.

Feb. 11

5:56 a.m., 740 23rd St. SE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Feb. 9

6:30 to 7:10 p.m., 3000 Se Loop 286.

9:25 to 11:54 p.m., 4100 SE Loop 286.

Feb. 10

11:13 to 11:27 p.m., 3400 NE Loop 286.

Feb. 11

5:36 to 5:56 a.m., 8013 Highway 82 E.

Out of Service

Feb. 9

9:38 to 11:08 a.m., not available.

11:08 a.m., to 12:08 p.m., not available.

