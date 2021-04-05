Doris Gay Taylor, 79, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Long Cemetery, with the Rev. Michael King officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mrs. Taylor, the daughter of Ermon and Camille Cobb Jones, was born on April 5, 1941, in Paris.
Her career at Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting spanned 37 years before her retirement. She was a member of Powderly Baptist Church.
Her husband, Billy Edward Taylor; and a brother, Morris Jones, preceded her in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Reed and husband, Tony and Debbie McEntyre and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Billy Cook and wife, Christi, Colby Reed and wife, Meagan, Garrett Reed and wife, Ashley, Heather Taylor and husband, Logan, Chandler Holland and Hayli Holland; great-grandchildren, Stryker Reed, Grayson Reed, Gavin Reed, Trapper Reed, Draylin Holland, August Holland and Ilyah Zermeno; a sister, Linda Fowler and husband, Marion; and a brother, Jerry Jones and wife, Dean; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
