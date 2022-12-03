Paul David Blackshear, 84, of the Tigertown Community, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Services were scheduled for 11a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Harvey Blackshear & Rev. Wayne Blackshear officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial was to be made in Tigertown Cemetery.
Paul, the youngest child of Charlie & Maggie Jackson Blackshear, was born on Sept. 28, 1938, in Tigertown. He married Elwanda Worthey on May 28, 1959. They were blessed with almost fifty years of marriage before her death in 2009. He later married Billie Self in 2011, until her death in 2016.
Survivors include his brother, Wayne Blackshear, and wife, Alice; brothers-in-law, Ron Culpepper, Marx Offutt, and wife Shirley and sister-in-law, Louise Thomas, along with many nieces & nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; brothers, Curtis, and wives, Thelma and Mary, C. M., and wife, Virginia, Joe, Rex, and wife Faye; sisters, Earnestine Hindman, and husband Ode, and Wanza Kilpatrick Offutt, and husband, L. C.
Paul was a lifelong member of Cottonwood Church of God. He was a proud 1957 graduate of West Lamar High School. He worked several years at Uarco until he decided to farm and did so until retirement. He loved being around people and he never met a stranger.
Casket bearers were; Brian Brumley, W. H. Brumley, Jeff Mahan, Bobby McQueen, Lynn McQueen, and James Morton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tigertown Cemetery Association, 4141 FM 2820, Sumner, TX 75486.
