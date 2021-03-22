Services for Mr. Gerald Ray Alexander, 78, of Mineola, is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home in Alba.
Mr. Alexander passed away on March 20, 2021, in Tyler.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1942, in Paris, to J.D. and Lillian Childers Alexander.
He served in the US Navy. He married Cynthia Hayes in Dallas on Dec. 30, 1964. They had lived in Granite Shoals before moving to Mineola in 2014.
He retired after working 25 years at General Motors as a member of UAW. Gerald loved to fish, camp and any other outdoors activity.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Cynthia Alexander, of Mineola; son, Bret Alexander and wife, Michelle, of Loveland, Colorado; two daughters, Lisa Gracey and husband, Larry, of Larue and Brianne Kilborn and husband, Zachary, of Mineola; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
