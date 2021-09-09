New Birth Baptist Church will celebrate its annual church anniversary on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Gerald Weatherall and New Horeb Baptist Church of Dallas is the special guest.
New Birth Baptist Churchis at 2505 W. Campbell St. Bishop Samuel F. Evans is pastor and founder. Everyone is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.